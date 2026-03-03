Kolkata Police gears up for polls; Buys water bottles, ORS sachets

Kolkata: In view of the hot weather during the upcoming Assembly elections, Kolkata Police is buying equipment for the use of its personnel, while performing election duties. The procurement include water bottles and ORS sachets in huge quantities.



According to sources, a tender has already been floated by the Kolkata Police to procure the items as soon as possible. During the Assembly elections, Kolkata Police personnel are to be posted in districts and areas other than the city police jurisdiction.

While performing duties amid the hot weather, the police personnel will need to take precautions and hydrate themselves to stay fit. For the purpose, 10,000 water bottles along with 2,50,000 ORS sachets and 10,000 units of water purifier liquid have been ordered.

In the tender, multiple types of mosquito repellent, battery operated lights and other objects have also been mentioned. These are necessary for the police personnel while staying in camps or temporary accommodations during the election days.

The temperature is expected to increase drastically in a few days and is feared to reach around 40 degree Celsius by the time polls are conducted.