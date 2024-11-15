Kolkata Police forms SIT to probe tab money scam cases

Kolkata: The Kolkata Police have constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) with the police personnel of the Cyber Crime Police Station to investigate the tab money scam under the scheme ‘Taruner Swapna’.

The 10-member SIT will investigate all the cases related to the tab money scam that are being registered within the jurisdiction of Kolkata Police.

On Thursday a few members of the SIT visited the state Education department in Bikash Bhavan and reportedly collected several data to understand the process of releasing the money for the students. Till Thursday evening, a total of 10 cases have been registered under Kolkata Police where about 107 students have not received the money to buy tab. Kolkata Police has already arrested two persons from Chopra in North Dinajpur who had received the money in their bank accounts. During preliminary investigation police came to know that their bank accounts were being taken on hire against a certain amount of commission.

Apart from Kolkata Police, cases have been registered on the same allegations in several districts as well.

So far, 56 cases have been registered across the state police jurisdiction and eight general diaries have been lodged. The cases are being investigated by the respective police units. So far, the number of victims are found to be 781. Till date, four persons were arrested which have been made by the East Burdwan district police.

It may be mentioned, while probing, cops noticed that most of the beneficiaries off the siphoned money were from Malda or North Dinajpur. It is suspected that a racket has hired several bank accounts and are getting the money through those bank accounts.