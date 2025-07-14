Kolkata Police forms nine-member SIT for probe into ‘rape’ at IIM-C boys’ hostel

Kolkata: The Kolkata Police has formed a nine-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the alleged rape of a woman inside the boys’ hostel of the Indian Institute of Management Calcutta (IIM-C) in Joka.

The SIT, constituted by the Deputy Commissioner of the South West Division, includes multiple women officers and an officer of Assistant Commissioner rank. According to police sources, the incident allegedly occurred on Friday night. The accused, a second-year student at IIM-C, was arrested shortly after the woman lodged an FIR at Haridevpur Police Station. He has been remanded to police custody until July 19.

The complainant, a psychologist, was reportedly invited to the hostel for a counselling session. As per her complaint, she was asked not to register her entry and was taken to a hostel room, where she was offered pizza and cold drinks.

She alleged that she lost consciousness and, upon regaining it, felt she had been sexually assaulted. Investigators are examining CCTV footage and have questioned several security personnel. However, police claim the probe has hit roadblocks. Sources said investigators have not been able to collect critical evidence such as the complainant’s clothes and mobile phone.

They were also unable to contact her despite multiple visits to her residence, as the family reportedly kept telling officers that she was sleeping.

In a twist, the complainant’s father told several television channels, with his back turned to the camera, that no assault had occurred. “Around 9.40 pm, my daughter called to say she had fallen from a vehicle, was seriously injured and lost consciousness. After going there I learnt that she was rescued by Haridevpur Police Station. When I reached there, the police mentioned a complaint, but my daughter denied any such incident,” he said.

Meanwhile, the accused’s parents, who arrived in Kolkata from another state on Saturday, have been contacted by the police. Investigators are inquiring about any prior history of mental health issues or psychological counselling of the accused. In a statement issued on Saturday, IIM Calcutta Director-in-Charge Saibal Chattopadhyay said the institute is fully cooperating with law enforcement and the institute maintains a zero-tolerance policy towards such incidents.