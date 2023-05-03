Kolkata Police files defamation case against Suvendu Adhikari

Kolkata Police filed a defamation case against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari after the latter alleged on social media that Kolkata Police personnel were “escorting” a bus which was allegedly being used to shift “scam-related evidence”.

On Wednesday, the Kolkata Police submitted a report as well as CCTV footage pertaining to the case at Bankshall Court.

The Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari on April 17, tweeted a picture of a bus standing in the Kalighat area tagging the Commissioner of Police, Kolkata, Vineet Kumar Goyal and sought an explanation for the Kolkata Police “escorting” a bus to and from Patuapara. Adhikari went on to claim that “heaps of cash” and evidence of the alleged SSC and coal scam “may” be shifted from an office.

On the same Twitter thread, he went on to demand that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) seize the CCTV footage of the Patuapara area and also demanded a probe into “the role of Kolkata Police.”

Taking note of the tweet, the CP asked the DC of the concerned area to look into the matter. The DC then asked the OC of Kalighat Police Station to investigate the case and submit a report.

As per the report submitted by the Kolkata Police at Bankshall Court on Wednesday, the concerned bus was brought for a political programme and was kept at 121 Kalighat Road since the night of April 16.

Hence, there was no reason for the police to escort it and no police personnel or vehicle was used for the same.

Adhikari’s tweet also claimed that the bus was cordoned off by the police, however, the investigative report found that the policemen who were present there were on night duty in charge of security.

Since Adhikari allegedly tweeted insulting the Kolkata Police Commissioner and the police force, a criminal defamation case was filed on behalf of the CP.