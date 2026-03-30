Kolkata Police face fuel crunch amid crisis, fund delay

Kolkata: Amid apprehensions of a possible fuel shortage due to the Iran conflict, Kolkata Police may face a crunch after not receiving allocated funds from the finance department.



According to sources, the city police can currently meet fuel expenses for vehicles only till April 2 or 3. In anticipation, traffic guards and police stations have been directed to minimise vehicle use as far as possible without affecting daily duties and public service. Issuance of additional fuel has also been suspended. Senior officials are, however, trying to resolve the issue and secure the release of the pending fuel allocation of around Rs 11 crore.

To ensure the uninterrupted movement of police vehicles, including those used by Central forces during the election period, traffic guards and police stations have been asked to liaise with local petrol pumps and request fuel on credit. The situation has arisen at a time when a large number of central force personnel are arriving in the state for election duty.

Sources said vehicles of officers-in-charge (OCs) are currently allotted 10 litres of fuel per day, while a sergeant’s motorcycle receives five litres daily. However, this quota is often not fully utilised, offering some relief.

Kolkata Police has assured that services to citizens will not be compromised and has urged the public not to fall prey to rumours.