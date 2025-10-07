Kolkata Police data: 2024 sees highest signal violations in 4 yrs

Kolkata: The Kolkata Traffic Police data has revealed that 2024 recorded the highest number of prosecutions for signal jumping in the past four years, with two-wheeler riders accounting for a major share of the offences.

The trend has raised serious concern among officers even as the police administration intensifies efforts to reduce road accidents in the city.

According to the traffic review bulletin, prosecutions for signal violations rose from 3,09,001 in 2021 to 3,35,176 in 2023, and surged further to 5,85,225 in 2024. Officials described the jump as alarming, pointing out that most of the offenders are two-wheeler riders.

The bulletin also shows an increase in prosecutions for rash driving and riding without helmets. In 2024, 50,159 motorists were booked for rash driving, including 23,087 two-wheeler riders. The corresponding figures were 44,701 in 2023 and 46,041 in 2022.

Helmet-related offences have followed a similar trend. In 2021, 4,01,127 riders were prosecuted for not wearing helmets, followed by 4,29,936 in 2022, 4,76,514 in 2023, and 5,07,527 in 2024.

Traffic department sources said that while compliance with helmet rules is relatively higher in central Kolkata, violations are more common in the city’s outer and newly added areas. A large number of offenders are reportedly young riders who tend to ignore signals, speed limits, and safety gear.

Officials said such reckless behaviour remains one of the leading causes of road accidents despite sustained enforcement and awareness drives by the traffic police.