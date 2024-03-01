Kolkata Police constable commits suicide by shooting self

Tension spread at the Police Training School (PTS) in Alipore area after a constable committed suicide by shooting himself using his service revolver on Wednesday night.

According to sources, the deceased constable identified as Jayanta Sarkar (28) was posted at the Combat Battalion of Kolkata Police which is located inside the PTS.

Sarkar, a resident of Bathna, Mathpara at Shantipur in Nadia was on duty at the Victoria Memorial from 12:30 pm till 8:30 pm. Around 9 pm, cops inside the PTS heard a gunshot. When rushed to the source of the sound, the cops saw Sarkar lying dead with a bullet injury on his forehead in front of the armoury.

Sarkar was reportedly about to get married with a woman soon. For this purpose, he had applied for leave which had been granted as well. Police suspect that he might have been going through some sort of mental stress owing to some unknown reasons. A probe has been initiated to find out the cause.

Police are reportedly checking the call details of Sarkar and the cops are also questioning his family

members along with the woman with whom his marriage was fixed.