Kolkata Police Commissioner reviews RG Kar security set-up

Kolkata: Commissioner of Police (CP), Kolkata, Manoj Kumar Verma on Sunday visited the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital and took stock of the security arrangements there.



The visit comes after the alleged unprovoked attack on the doctors and health workers of Sagar Dutta Hospital in Kamarhati.

On Sunday around 3:45 pm, Verma reached RG Kar where the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of North Division, Dipak Sarkar was waiting. At first, the CP went to the emergency ward and other areas of the emergency building.

He then went to the maternity ward area, silver jubilee building, academic building, store building and adjacent areas.

He also visited the seminal room area and the rooms vandalised earlier by a violent mob on August 15.

Verma also met the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) official who was in charge of the hospital security and reportedly discussed the security measures.

CP further checked several entry and exit points of the hospital buildings as well. Before leaving the hospital, Verma met the hospital staff and the superintendent as well. Around 5 pm, CP left the hospital.

Earlier Verma had visited the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on September 19 after he took over the charge as CP, Kolkata on September 17.

He had also visited three police stations on that day, including the Tala Police Station.