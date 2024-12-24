Kolkata Police Commissioner assures enhanced security, 3K cops deployed

Kolkata: Commissioner of Police (CP), Kolkata, Manoj Kumar Verma has assured the citizens that Kolkata Police has already made additional security arrangements which have been put in place from Monday evening.

Though the security arrangements were scheduled to take effect from December 24, the footfall in and around Park Street on Sunday compelled the cops to start functioning early. However, the special security arrangements that are going to take place from Tuesday will continue till January 1. According to sources, bars, pubs, hotels and nightclubs are already under the scanner to prevent the use of drugs. Police personnel in plain clothes from the Anti Rowdy Squad (ARS) along with cops from the STF are visiting the bars, pubs, hotels and nightclubs to witness the ground reality.

Meanwhile, from Tuesday evening about 3,000 cops will be deployed on Christmas in the city to avoid any untoward incident. Police personnel in uniform and plainclothes will also monitor the shopping malls and Metro stations across the city while divisional mobile vans will be patrolling Kolkata round-the-clock.

Apart from this, Quick Response Teams (QRT) along with Heavy Radio Flying Squad (HRFS) vans will be posted at strategic points in the city to prevent any untoward incident.

Among the total number of police force, about 2000 police force will be deployed in and around the Park Street area on Monday. Several Deputy Commissioners (DC) along with more than 20 Assistant Commissioners (AC) and about 70 Inspectors will look after the entire security arrangement of Park Street and its adjacent areas. There will be multiple QRTs in and around Park Street. Also, the all-women winners team of Kolkata Police will be deployed among the crowd to stop eve-teasers and molesters from harassing women. Police will monitor the Park Street area through several CCTV cameras, drones and 11 watch towers. Two combat personnel equipped with INSAS rifles and night vision binoculars will be there in each of the watchtowers.

This apart, special naka checking will be done. Anti-Crime teams from the Detective Department (DD) and ARS will maintain strict vigil across the city. Strict vigil will be kept to stop rooftop parties in the city as well. The Disaster Management Group (DMG) team will also be on standby. Apart from the security aspect, special arrangements have been made to keep the traffic movement smooth.

The vehicular movement along the roads in and around Park Street, Esplanade and Maidan will be regulated on ‘as and when considered or necessary’ basis. Also, the movement of goods vehicles will be restricted on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. Moreover, the parking of vehicles will not be allowed on several roads.