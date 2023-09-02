Kolkata Police comes out with advisory for jewellers in city

Kolkata: Following the robberies at two outlets of a jewellery chain at Ranaghat and Purulia, Kolkata Police has come out with an advisory for the jewellery shop owners in city for their safety and security.



A meeting between the police and the jewellers will take place at Lalbazar HQ next week. According to this 12-point advisory, shop owners were asked to install CCTVs inside and outside of the shops. It was also directed that the gadget viewing the footage be preferably placed in a room isolated from the showroom so that it can be monitored and police can be alerted.

Also, the back up of the footage is to be stored in Cloud storage so that if the CCTV is damaged or taken away by the miscreants, the footage can be found.

The cameras should be placed in strategic locations covering the entry-exit points along with the vault and showroom. Also, armed guards with valid gun licences should be deployed inside the shops and should be made responsible for opening the gate of the showroom after a clearance signal from the unarmed security guard posted outside who will also frisk the customers for weapons or any incriminating material.

No customer wearing a helmet or a mask should be allowed to enter the shops. Police also advised the shop owners to check the past of the employees working in the shop at the time of employment as well as periodically.