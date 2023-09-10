Kolkata Police bust racket involved in fraud

Kolkata: Kolkata Police busted a racket involved in fraudulent and cheating activities and arrested five persons in the case.



The accused were arrested for allegedly manufacturing and possessing fake currency notes, stamps, papers, production warrants, and memos of arrest with fake rubber seal impressions of the Watch Section of the Detective department.

Police have seized two money counting machines, laptops, passports, bank passbooks and Aadhaar cards of different persons

from the spot.

The arrested persons were produced at the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate’s (ACJM) Court, Alipore and remanded to police custody till

September 18.

Police were tipped off about some people doing suspicious activities inside a house in the Subodh Garden area of Bansdroni.

While gathering information, police found some persons rented a house a few months ago. Police began keeping an eye on the said house.

On Friday night, a team from the Bansdroni Police Station conducted a raid and found the occupants of the house preparing forged documents.

During a search of the house, a large number of fake documents were recovered. Cops found that the five persons, including the person who had taken the house on rent are part of a racket which is also involved in selling fake antique objects to people at a high price.