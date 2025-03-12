Kolkata Police bust fake call centre duping US citizens

Kolkata: The Kolkata Police (KP) busted a fake call centre from where US citizens were duped on the pretext of providing them services and framing them in false cases.

During a raid at the said call centre in Tangra area, police arrested four persons. Another person was arrested later from a flat in Maheshtala. About

Rs 28.41 lakh cash was seized.

The five accused persons were produced at the Bankshall Court following which they have been remanded to police custody till March 21.

Recently cops of the Detective department were tipped off about a suspicious call centre running from a flat inside a housing complex located on DC Dey Road in Tangra. Accordingly, a raid was conducted. Police found four persons were busy calling US citizens using the internet in order to minimise the risk of getting traced.

Police said the individuals were engaged in a criminal conspiracy to cheat US citizens through impersonation, coercion and unauthorised access to their computer.

The fraudsters used to contact victims, introduce themselves as representatives of reputed companies, threaten them and induce them to make payments for non-existent cases and services etc. They further used to gain unauthorised remote access to victims’ computer systems, manipulating their personal and financial information for fraudulent transactions. Police also found that recently they duped a foreign citizen to the tune of about Rs 8.71 lakh equivalent to 10000 dollars.

After interrogating the four arrested persons Yaser Iqbal, Rayaan Iqbal, Anuvab Shaw and Shain Mohammed, police learnt about another person Kurt Mansharamai from a flat inside a luxurious housing complex in Maheshtala at night. The probe is underway to find out how many foreign nationals have been duped so far by them.