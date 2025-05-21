Kolkata Police begins inquiry on ‘Pak spy’ who visited city

Kolkata: The Kolkata Police started an inquiry into the visit to Kolkata by Jyoti Malhotra, the Youtube vlogger who has been arrested on suspicion of being a Pakistani spy.

Sources said that the Kolkata Police, after keeping a close watch on the daily news, has decided to start an inquiry. Malhotra had reportedly visited Kolkata and its suburbs during her stay in Bengal. It was learnt that she was accompanied by a social media influencer from Kolkata. She allegedly took pictures of Howrah bridge, Howrah Railway Station, Sealdah Railway Station and others. She also visited a popular biryani joint in Barrackpore. Coincidentally there are several Army installations in Barrackpore. However, the social media influencer who had accompanied Malhotra reportedly said she did not ask anything about the army cantonment area. Kolkata Police might call this social media influencer for questioning.

So far, investigation revealed that Malhotra travelled to Pakistan in March after returning from Kolkata in February this year.

There are videos on Jyoti’s social media account of crossing the Attari-Wagah border, visiting Anarkali Bazaar in Lahore and the Katas Raj Temple in the Punjab province of Pakistan. Malhotra was arrested by the Haryana police on May 16 on charges of spying for Pakistan. Five more people were arrested later. Haryana Police reportedly stated that Jyoti was in touch with Pakistani spies during the India-Pakistan conflict after the Pahalgam massacre.