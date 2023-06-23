Kolkata Police arrests man from Mumbai for duping bizman of over Rs 1 cr

Kolkata: A man was arrested from Mumbai Airport by the Kolkata Police for allegedly duping a city-based diamond merchant worth about Rs 1.89 crore.



The accused person identified as Dinesh Jain was arrested on Monday and brought to Kolkata on transit remand. He was produced at the Alipore Court on Thursday and has been remanded to police custody till July 4.

According to police, Jain being the owner of a jewelry shop, proposed the diamond merchant Ketan Surana to start a partnership during the month of August, last year.

After he was convinced, Surana started delivering jewelries, including diamond fitted ones, on the basis of the orders placed by Jain. It is alleged that Jain did not pay the money for the jewellery delivered to him till October last year.

Due to the pending money, Surana stopped supplying the jewellery and demanded his money. Though Jain gave him assurance to pay the due amount, he did not do so till March this year.

On March 11, Surana lodged a complaint at the Bhowanipore police station. But police were unable to track Jain. Recently, cops came to know that Jain is in Mumbai and a team was sent there to nab him. On Monday he was arrested from Mumbai Airport.