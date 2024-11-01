Kolkata Police arrests 601 persons till Friday evening

Kolkata: The Kolkata Police arrested 601 persons from across the city till Friday morning from Thursday evening for allegedly bursting banned firecrackers, gambling and for disorderly conduct.

Police have also seized about 717 kg crackers. The traffic cops have prosecuted about 841 motorists for violating traffic rules as well.

According to the police report, till 8 pm since Thursday evening, the figure of arrest was only 33, including 26 persons arrested for disorderly conduct while seven people were taken into custody for bursting illegal crackers. Cops reportedly started receiving complaints and accordingly took action which included intensifying vigilance in a few specific areas. As per the figure of arrest and banned firecracker seizure provided by the Kolkata Police, from 8 pm till 12 am, 259 more persons were arrested, including 110 people for bursting banned firecrackers and 149 for disorderly conduct. Also, police seized 519.7 kg banned firecrackers.

Late on Thursday after 12 am, police seized about 198 kg more banned firecrackers and nabbed 315 more people, including 153 more more were nabbed for disorderly conduct. For discharging illegal crackers police nabbed 148 persons. However, it is alleged that this year the use of banned crackers was more than the previous year.

Meanwhile, Kolkata Traffic Police prosecuted 841 motorists till Friday morning since Thursday evening. Among the total number of prosecutions, 489 two-wheeler riders were prosecuted for not wearing helmets and 93 motorists for rash driving. Also 90 people were arrested and prosecuted for drunk driving and 169 motorists for other traffic norms violations.