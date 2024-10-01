Kolkata Police arrest 2 in Gujarat for Rs 3 cr extortion scheme

Kolkata: Kolkata Police arrested two persons from Jamnagar in Gujrat on Monday for allegedly extorting huge sums of money, by threatening to arrest on fictitious charges, posing as Mumbai Police officials and other government authorities.

According to police, on June 5, a resident of North Kolkata lodged a complaint at the Cyber Crime police station alleging that he received a few calls from unknown persons who had introduced themselves as Mumbai Police officials and claimed that there were criminal charges against him and demanded money for not arresting the complainant. By threatening the complainant, the accused persons compelled him to transfer more than Rs three crore to different bank accounts in phases. During the probe, cops were able to trace a bank account in Jamnagar of Gujrat where about Rs 50 lakh was transferred.

With technical help, police found the details of the bank account holder identified as Parsotam Bhai H Ajuia.

A few days ago a police team went to Gujrat and on Monday arrested Ajuia and another accused identified as Tushar Girdhar Bhai Ghetiya from Mehul Nagar area of Jamnagar. The duo has been taken into transit remand after producing them to the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Jamnagar. They will be brought to the city soon for

further probe.