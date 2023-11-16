Kolkata Police arranges ‘green corridor’ to transport organs required for surgery

: Kolkata Police arranged two consecutive green corridors within half an hour on Tuesday evening during peak hours for transportation of organs required for transplantation.

On Tuesday, two patients who were admitted recently with several ailments died at a private hospital near Kadapara on Eastern Metropolitan (EM) Bypass. Immediately after the death, family members of both the deceased decided to donate the organs of their family members. Accordingly, the hospital authority was informed about their wish and so was Sasthya Bhavan. Soon, information was received that two patients were in queue at SSKM Hospital and another hospital near Kasba Paribahan Bhavan and were in need of organs. As soon as the organs were brought to their destination, doctors began to operate. Meanwhile, Kolkata Police was informed and requested to arrange two green corridors on an urgent basis for the transportation of the organs (heart and kidney). Accordingly, arrangements were made by the police within a very short time. The heart was transported in an ambulance which left the hospital in Kadapara at 5:44 pm and reached the destination hospital near Kasba Paribahan Bhavan at 5:55 pm covering about 8.3 kilometre stretch.

The ambulance carrying the kidney started from the hospital at 6:05 pm and reached SSKM Hospital at 6:18 pm covering about 10.4 kilometers of road. As soon as the organs reached, transplants were carried out.