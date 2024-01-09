Kolkata Police approaches KMC for shifting of lampposts

Kolkata: Kolkata Police has reportedly approached the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) requesting to shift a few lamp posts in the added areas to ensure obstruction-free traffic movement.



According to sources, in several areas like Behala, Baghajatin, Tollygunge, Mukundapur etc. a few street lights are obstructing the normal flow of traffic. The said street lights were installed several years ago when the roads were not wide like at present. After the widening of roads, several such street lights are still functional in their old space resulting in obstruction for motorists.

After the issues were addressed at the district road safety meeting, it was decided that KMC will be approached with a request to shit the street lights to the side of the road.