Kolkata Police announces traffic curbs for PM’s visit

Kolkata: The Kolkata Police on Friday informed that the traffic movement in some parts of the city will be restricted on Sunday (September 14) and Monday (September 15) for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the city.

According to a notification published, movements of all types of goods vehicles will be restricted within the Kolkata Police jurisdiction on VIP Road, Ultadanga New Flyover, EM Bypass, Maa Flyover, AJC Bose Flyover, AJC Bose Road, Hospital Road (West)

Hospital Road, Lovers Lane, Khidderpore Road, J and N Island, Red Road, RR Avenue and Raj Bhavan South Gate between 3:30 pm to 8 pm on Sunday. On Monday, the restrictions will be active between 7:30 am and 4 pm or till the PM’s journey is over. This apart, movement and parking of all kinds of vehicles and trams will also be regulated or restricted on the said roads and approaches during the times and dates according to the programme of the prime Minister or when considered necessary. The stretch from the Government. Place East and Esplanade Row East Crossing to Old Court House Street and BBD Bag South Crossing (both bound) will remain fully closed for vehicular movement from 10 pm on Sunday to 6 am on Monday.

However, the vehicular traffic may also be diverted from any other arterial roads and feeder roads by the traffic cops as and when considered necessary. These restrictions will be enforced in addition to the regular restrictions which are already in force.