Kolkata Police: Age bar for senior citizens to join ‘Pronam’ initiative reduced to 60 yrs

Kolkata: The age bar to get associated with Pronam, an initiative of Kolkata Police for senior citizens, has been reduced to 60 years from 65 years.



The decision to reduce the age bar was taken about two months ago. Earlier, the criteria for getting associated with Pronam was to complete 65 years of age. When Pronam started way back in 2009, the aim was to help those senior citizens whose children live outside the city. Later, the criteria was changed and all the senior citizens above the age of 65 years were allowed to register with the initiative.

Now, Pronam has about 19,300 members who have already got their identity cards. However, about 5000 more have already registered their names but are yet to get their identity cards. Sources informed that elderly persons aged between 60 years and 65 years used to get in touch with the Pronam authorities to register themselves but could not because of the age bar. Keeping their suggestions, the age bar has been reduced.

Earlier this year in May, Commissioner of Police (CP), Kolkata, Vineet Kumar Goyal launched a call centre for the elderly citizens registered under the project ‘Pronam’ and launched a dedicated smartphone application.

The Pronam members can call and seek help or any kind of service at the call centre on the number 9477955555. The call centre will inform the local police station of the Pronam members’ residence from where necessary help will be extended.