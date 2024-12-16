Kolkata Police adds teeth to security ahead of festive season

Kolkata: Just about 10 days ahead of the last festive season of the year, Kolkata Police has stepped up its vigilance in New Market, Park Street and its adjacent areas as a precautionary measure.

Sources said, earlier, Kolkata Police had nabbed a former Bangladeshi politician from a hotel in Park Street area where he used to work by impersonating as an Indian citizen. Recently, police found a racket operating to deliver fake Indian passports and arrested three persons, including a postman. Considering several other factors, it was decided that the security of certain areas under Central and South divisions.

Cops have started checking boarders’ details in the hotels and guest houses.

The hotel and guesthouse authorities have also been alerted to keep the details of the boarders. In case of any doubt about a boarder, they must inform the cops and keep an eye on the suspect till the police arrive.

Special focus is on ones who have booked rooms during festival days starting December 25. The bookings of the pubs and bars are also under scanner where cops in plain dress will be keeping an eye during the festive season.