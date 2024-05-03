Kolkata plans for Satyajit Ray museum, fans ask when

KOLKATA: For devoted fans of Sherlock Holmes, the Sherlock Holmes Museum at 221B Baker Street in London is a pilgrimage site. It’s the iconic residence of the world’s most renowned detective, showcasing all things related to Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s beloved literary figure.



Now, as cinephiles honour Satyajit Ray on his 103rd birth anniversary on Thursday, the idea of a similar homage arises. Shouldn’t Kolkata, the beloved city of Ray, also boast a museum and memorial for him, honouring one of Bengal’s greatest filmmakers and the creator of beloved literary characters like Feluda, Tarini Khuro, Jatayu, and Professor Shonku?

At Siddharth Chatterjee’s book launch recently in Kolkata, where he portrayed the first Topse in ‘Sonar Kella’, an ardent admirer of Ray brought up this subject. In response, Sandip Ray, whose upcoming Feluda film ‘Nayan Rahasya’ is generating buzz, said: “We’ve been pondering this for some time. Hopefully, we’ll come to a decision soon.” Chatterjee, also a chartered accountant, highlighted the economic potential of a museum and memorial dedicated to Ray, noting it as a lucrative venture with significant foreign exchange benefits. As a businessman himself, he emphasised the global appeal of Ray’s legacy, suggesting that such a museum would excite cinephiles worldwide.

He proposed incorporating galleries, study centers, and film research facilities within the memorial. Tridib Chatterjee from Publishers and Booksellers Guild told Millennium Post that they are also exploring properties in North Kolkata for the museum.

Meanwhile, on Ray’s 103rd birth anniversary on Thursday, his modest residence at Bishop Lefroy Road in Kolkata witnessed a steady stream of visitors spanning various age groups. Film aficionados brought flowers and paid homage to the legendary filmmaker. Simultaneously, to raise awareness about thalassemia, a play featuring the iconic characters of Goopy and Bagha was staged at the Press Club.