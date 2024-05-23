Kolkata North DEO office organises cycle rally to encourage voters

Kolkata: The concern for the environment amid the ongoing SVEEP (Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation) activities was on full display with the Kolkata North DEO (District Election Officer) office organising a cycle rally under Beliaghata Assembly constituency on Thursday morning in which 50 cyclists took part.



“The Kolkata Cycle Samaj had approached us with the proposal of hosting a cycle rally to deliver the message that cycles being an eco-friendly mode of transport can contribute to curbing air as well as noise pollution. We welcomed their proposal showing our concern for the environment and tagged our tableau with the rally to encourage the electors, particularly the younger ones, to be a part of the election process,” a North Kolkata DEO office official said.

As many as 50 cyclists took part in the rally that started from Esplanade tram depot and then travelled along Dalhousie, Canning Street, Jessop Building (that houses the office of North Kolkata DEO), Strand Road to culminate in front of Netaji Indoor Stadium.

The tableau meant for encouraging electors of all ages to be part of the electoral process will cover all the assemblies under the Kolkata North Parliamentary constituency by May 29 with the election date on June 1.

Urban apathy is a major challenge faced by the Election Commission and Kolkata North has laid special emphasis on innovative SVEEP activities to ensure maximum voting in the city. In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, there was 65.76 per cent voting in Kolkata North while in the 2021 Assembly elections (elections held amidst Covid), the percentage was 59.46. The result of SVEEP activities since 2019 has already yielded results with an increase of gender ratio to 845 from 817 as a result of effective sensitisation of focused women groups in red light areas and migrant labourers of marginalised and unorganised sectors.

There are seven Assembly constituencies under North Kolkata Parliamentary constituency — Chowringhee, Entally, Beliaghata, Shyampukur, Jorasanko, Maniktala and Cossipore-Belgachia — with the total number of polling stations being 1869. The total number of voters as per the electoral roll published on January 22 is 15,01,779.