Kolkata Municipal Corporation sets 3-yr validity for land survey reports

Kolkata: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) is learnt to have fixed the timeline for the validity of the land survey report submitted prior to development for three years.



Submission of land survey reports has been made mandatory for obtaining sanction against construction plans in all wards of the civic body.

It is now learnt that the first report compiled by the survey department will have a validity of three years beyond which the new application will need to be put in by the concerned citizen for a new survey report.

As to why the expiry date was fixed at three years, KMC is of the opinion that such a report is compiled after carrying out a spot inspection.

Over time, the character of the land may change due to various reasons, thus necessitating a fresh survey. Sources said one of the chief reasons for the changing character of the land is encroachment. What was vacant a year back may not remain so the next year.

This has led to several complications earlier, it was learnt. It is learnt that the survey report is mostly compiled on the basis of the site plan submitted by the licenced building surveyors or the architects.The civic body clarified that the report is not to be treated as proof of ownership and neither does it confer any right to carry out construction on that land.

In the event that a discrepancy arises between the site plan and the survey report, the latter will get rejected. Recently, KMC passed an order by which submission of land survey reports was made mandatory for obtaining sanction against construction plans in all wards of the civic body. So far, such a rule was applicable for Wards 1 to 100 but not in the added areas (Wards 101 to 144).