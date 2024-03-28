Kolkata mountaineer to embark on North Pole expedition in April

Kolkata: Kolkata mountaineer Satyarup Siddhanta, who is said to be the youngest man in the world to have scaled seven highest peaks and volcanic summits across continents when he conquered Antarctica’s highest point Mount Sidley, is embarking on an expedition to the North Pole this April.



Satyarup, scheduled to leave Kolkata on March 31, will first travel to Krasnoyarsk, the capital of Siberia. On April 5, he will proceed to the remote outpost of Khatanga and two days later on April 7, will board a flight to the floating ice base, Barneo. From there, he will be transported further to 89 degrees North. The gruelling skiing endurance test will begin from this point, covering an aerial distance of 111 km to reach the North Pole at 90 degrees North. “If everything goes as per plan, I will be reaching the North Pole on April 17. I will unfurl our National Flag and sing the National Anthem. My return to Kolkata will be on April 22,” Satyarup said.

The mountaineer will confront howling winds, bone-chilling cold and the ever-present danger of polar bears — all while pulling a 50 kg sled tied to his waist in temperatures plummeting to -25 degrees Celsius over frozen seas.

Satyarup has been attempting the North Pole expedition from 2019 but he didn’t succumb to despair and was determined to take up the challenge buoyed by his unwavering resilience, resolve and perseverance. His expedition was first cancelled in 2019. In 2020 and 2021, the expedition became an impossible proposition due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2022, geopolitical tensions between Ukraine and Russia threatened global stability. Climate change foiled his plans yet again in 2023 with the North Pole expedition being called off just days before his departure, resulting in substantial financial loss. If Satyarup accomplishes this feat, he will cement his place as the first Indian to conquer the Seven Summits, Seven Volcanic Summits, the North Pole and the South Pole, joining an elite group of adventurers from around the world.

Being a kid who suffered from asthma, he never dreamt of scaling the mountains or indulging in sports. Even running a mere 100 meters without an inhaler seemed an insurmountable challenge. But it was in 2008, when Satyarup went trekking with his friends that he decided to take on mountaineering. He scaled one peak after another and is now regarded as one of the country’s most successful mountaineers.