Kolkata Metro transports over 9.3 cr passengers in five months

Kolkata: The Kolkata Metro Railway has achieved a significant milestone by transporting over 9.3 crore passengers in the past five months, between July and November, according to an official statement by Metro Railway authorities.

The Blue Line (Dakshineswar-Kavi Subhash) was the most popular, carrying 8 crore passengers. The Green Line’s Salt Lake Sector V-Sealdah and Howrah Maidan-Esplanade stretches carried around 61 lakh and 64 lakh passengers, respectively. The Orange Line (Kavi Subhash-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay) and Purple Line (Joka-Majherhat) also saw substantial numbers, with 2.7 lakh and 79,000 passengers, respectively, using these corridors during the same period.

It should be noted that during the Durga Puja festival, from October 7 to 12, the Kolkata Metro carried a total of 50.5 lakh people, marking a 1.77 per cent increase compared to the same period last year.

In addition to the increase in passenger numbers, Metro Railway authorities noted a growing trend in digital payments among commuters. According to the official statement, more than 25.51 per cent of total earnings now come through digital mode of payment, including UPI, net banking and debit/credit card payments. The trend has been gradually increasing since July.