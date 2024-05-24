Kolkata Metro to start ‘late-night service’ with 11 pm last departure

Kolkata: The Kolkata Metro Railway is set to start late-night service on an experimental basis for passengers returning from work late in the evening. Now, the last Metro will depart from Kavi Subhash (New Garia) and Dum Dum stations at 11 pm.



This comes after the Division Bench of the Calcutta High Court Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam and Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharyya directed the Metro authorities to consider a prayer to extend the time of the last Metro on the Blue Line (between Kavi Subhash — New Garia — and Dum Dum) on May 2.

The Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed by an advocate and was heard by the Division Bench of Chief Justice.

The PIL stated that in other states with Metro services, the last service is usually at 11 pm. However, in the case of Kolkata Metro, the last time is 9:40 pm, according to the petitioner.

The petitioner had further submitted that on specific occasions like during Durga Puja, services are extended, hence the Metro has the infrastructure to increase the timing of the last train.

The Division Bench had observed: “We are conscious of the fact that the decision to fix the timing of the train is vested with rail authorities and the Court does not have the expertise to go into the technical aspects of whether the last Metro train can be operated around 10:45 pm.”

The Bench after hearing the submission had directed the authorities to consider the request and check the feasibility since a large number of people who work in the city have to travel to their residence which is at a distance.

On Friday Metro in a statement informed that special services on the Blue Line will be run starting from Friday on an experimental basis at night. It will follow the routine from Monday to Friday.

These services on both Up and Down directions will leave Kavi Subhash and Dum Dum stations at 11 pm. However, the said special services will not be run on Saturdays and Sundays. One ticket counter at each station will remain open to issue tokens and smart cards for the special services.