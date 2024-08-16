Kolkata Metro to run add’l services for WBCS aspirants on Sunday

KOLKATA: The Kolkata Metro Railway will operate eight additional services on the Blue Line (Dakhineshwar-New Garia) on August 18 (Sunday) to facilitate candidates appearing for the West Bengal Civil Service (Main) Examination, 2023.



Instead of the usual 130 services, the Metro will run 138 services on Sunday – 69 on the upline and 69 on the downline. However, services on the Green Line-1, Green Line-2, Purple Line and Orange Line will remain suspended.

Considering the exam schedule, the Metro Authority has decided to advance the first service. The first train from Dumdum to Kavi Subhash will depart at 7 am instead of 9 am. Similarly, the first train from Kavi Subhash to Dakshineshwar will start at 7 am. The first train from Dakshineshwar to Kavi Subhash will leave at 7:15 am.

The last service time for the day will remain unchanged.

Between 7 am and 9 am, eight services will be available at 30-minute intervals – four on the upline and four on the downline. Normal Sunday services will resume from 9 am onwards.

“At the West Bengal Public Service Commission’s request, the Metro Railway is increasing its services for the WBCS exam. Metro services will be available from 7 am in both directions,” said Kausik Mitra, CPRO of Metro Railway.