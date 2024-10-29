Kolkata Metro to run 8 spl services on Kali Puja night

Kolkata: To facilitate devotees visiting the Dakshineswar and Kalighat temples on Kali Puja, the Kolkata Metro Railway will operate eight special services on the Blue Line (Dakshineswar-Kavi Subhash) after regular operating hours on the night of October 31.

These special services will be available on both the Up (trains traveling towards Dakshineswar) and Down (trains traveling towards Kavi Subhash) lines from 9.40 pm to 11 pm, at intervals of 20 minutes.

The first special service for Dakshineswar will depart from Kavi Subhash at 10 pm, followed by trains at 10.20 pm, 10.40 pm and 11 pm. Similarly, the first special Metro train for Kavi Subhash will leave Dakshineswar at 9.48 pm, with subsequent trains at 10.08 pm, 10.28 pm and 10.48 pm. However, the number of services will be reduced on that day.

According to Metro authorities, there will be 198 services on the Blue Line on Kali Puja, October 31, instead of the usual 292. Similarly, on the Saltlake Sector V-Sealdah stretch of the Green Line, Metro will run 90 services, instead of the regular 106 daily services. Services on the Howrah Maidan-Esplanade stretch of the Green Line, Joka-Majherhat (Purple Line), and Kavi Subhash-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay (Orange Line) corridors will remain unchanged.