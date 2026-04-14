Kolkata Metro to procure 2 lakh RFID tokens as backup

Kolkata: Metro Railway, Kolkata has initiated the process to procure 2 lakh contactless RFID smart tokens to support its fare collection system and maintain reserve stock for operational continuity.



Sources said the procurement is aimed at maintaining a buffer for contingencies, including technical glitches in the Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) system. Existing token stock is limited and insufficient for current requirements.

The move comes even as Metro expands QR-based ticketing across its network. QR code tickets — both paper-based and mobile — are seeing increased adoption, with recent additions such as return journey options allowing commuters to complete round trips using a single ticket. At the same time, tokens and smart cards continue to be used alongside QR tickets as part of the system. Ridership has remained high, with Metro carrying 2,359.81 lakh passengers in 2025–26, compared with 1,925.23 lakh in 2023–24 and 1,769.16 lakh in 2022–23.

The embedded chips must support at least 10,000 write cycles, with data retention of up to five years. Security features include duplication of transaction data to prevent loss during power interruptions and mutual authentication with metro readers.

The tokens are required to withstand repeated handling and environmental conditions, including dust, moisture and temperatures ranging from -5°C to 60°C. They must also remain functional under electromagnetic interference, UV exposure and X-rays.

The procurement will be carried out through an electronic bidding process, with delivery planned in phases, beginning with an initial lot of 70,000 tokens.