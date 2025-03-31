Kolkata Metro to operate reduced services today

Kolkata: The Kolkata Metro Railway will operate reduced services on its two corridors on Monday, March 31 for Eid-ul-Fitr. These changes will affect the Dakshineswar-Kavi Subhash (Blue Line) corridor and the Salt Lake Sector V-Sealdah stretch of the Green Line.

Metro Railway authorities stated that 236 Metro services will operate on the Blue Line, instead of the usual 262. However, the first and last train timings will remain unchanged. Additionally, special late-night Metro services on the Blue Line will run as usual, departing from Kavi Subhash and Dum Dum stations at 10:40 pm.

Similarly, the Salt Lake Sector V-Sealdah stretch of the Green Line will operate 90 services on Monday.

These trains will run from 6:55 am to 9:40 pm at 20-minute intervals, while the first and last train schedules will remain unchanged.

Meanwhile, normal services will continue on the Howrah Maidan-Esplanade stretch of the Green Line, as well as on the Purple Line (Joka to Majherhat) and the Orange Line (Kavi Subhash to Hemanta Mukhopadhyay).