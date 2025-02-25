Kolkata Metro to operate reduced services on February 26

Kolkata: The Kolkata Metro Railway will run reduced services on the Blue Line (Dakshineswar-Kavi Subhash) on February 26 for Maha Shivratri.

On that day, only 236 services will be operated instead of the usual 262. However, the first and last train timings will remain unchanged.

Special night services will also continue as scheduled, with trains departing from Kavi Subhash and Dumdum at 10:40 pm. Services on both stretches of the Green Line, Salt Lake Sector V Sealdah and Howrah Maidan Esplanade, will run as usual. The Purple Line (Joka Majerhat) and Orange Line (Kavi Subhash Hemanta Mukhopadhyay) will also operate without

any changes.