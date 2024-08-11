Kolkata Metro to operate lesser number of services on I-Day

Kolkata: The Kolkata Metro will run a lower number of services on Independence Day, an official said on Friday.

A total of 188 services will be run on the Dakhineswar-New Garia line on August 15. Ninety-four services will be run in each direction, he said.

Usually, 288 services are available each day in

the corridor.

On that day, regular services will be available from 6.50 am to 9.40 pm on this line, the official said.

The special night service will be available at 10.40 pm as usual on that day.

In the East-West corridor’s Sector 5-Sealdah section, 90 services will be available on August 15 instead of 106 daily services. In the Howrah Maidan-Esplanade section also 90 services will be operated instead of 130.