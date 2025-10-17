Kolkata Metro to operate extended special services on Kali Puja night

Kolkata: The Kolkata Metro will operate extended special services on Kali Puja night, October 20 (Monday), on the Blue Line to facilitate devotees visiting Dakshineswar and Kalighat temples. Services on all lines will, however, follow altered schedules with fewer trains.

On the Blue Line (Dakshineswar–Shahid Khudiram), 144 trains will operate instead of 272. The first trains will depart at 7:54 am from Noapara and 8 am from Shahid Khudiram, Mahanayak Uttam Kumar, and Dakshineswar.

The last services will leave Dakshineswar at 10:51 pm (instead of 9:28 pm) and Shahid Khudiram at 11 pm (instead of 9:33 pm). On the Green Line (Howrah Maidan–Salt Lake Sector V), 124 services will operate in place of 226. While most first and last train timings will remain unchanged, the first service from Salt Lake Sector V will depart at 6:32 am instead of 6:39 am.

The Yellow Line (Noapara–Jai Hind Airport) will operate 52 services instead of 120, with a delayed start and early closure. Instead of services running between 7:55 am and 8:05 pm, the first trains will leave Noapara at 10 am and Jai Hind Airport at 10:22 am, while the last trains will depart at 5:34 pm and 5:54 pm, respectively.

Similarly, the Purple Line (Joka–Majerhat) will run 44 services instead of 80. Instead of operating from 6:50 am to 8:57 pm, the first trains will start at 10 am from Joka and 10:24 am from Majerhat, with the final services leaving at 5:28 pm and 5:49 pm, respectively.

The Orange Line (Beleghata–Kavi Subhash) will operate 40 services instead of 60. In place of the usual 8 am departures from both terminal stations, the first train from Beleghata will start at 9:55 am and from Kavi Subhash at 10 am. The last trains from both stations will leave at 5:55 pm instead of 8:05 pm.

Meanwhile, Metro Railway has commissioned two additional AFC–PC (Automatic Fare Collection–Passenger Control) gates at Salt Lake Sector V station to improve passenger movement. With these, the station now has 13 smart gates—five entry, six exit, and two bi-directional, one of which is wheelchair-accessible.