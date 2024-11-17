Kolkata Metro to increase services between Howrah & Esplanade starting today

Kolkata: Starting Monday, November 18, the Kolkata Metro Railway will increase services between Howrah Maidan and Esplanade stations on the Green Line (East-West) to manage the rush during morning and evening peak hours. The new schedule will also reduce the time gap between trains during these periods.

Currently, Metro services on the Green Line have been adjusted due to ongoing construction work between Esplanade and Sealdah stations. As a result, there are 150 services operating on weekdays (Monday to Saturday), with 76 of these running between Howrah Maidan and Esplanade on the East-bound line. The remaining services operate between Howrah Maidan and Mahakaran stations on the West-bound line.

From Monday, while the total number of services will remain at 150, the number of trains running between Howrah Maidan and Esplanade will increase to 82. The remaining services will continue to operate between Howrah Maidan and Mahakaran stations.

Additionally, during the peak hours, the frequency of metro services between

Howrah Maidan and Esplanade will be increased to every 20 minutes, down from the current 24-minute interval. Additional motormen will be deployed at key terminal stations like Howrah Maidan and Esplanade to ensure the smooth operation of the revised schedule.

The first and last Metro services on the East-bound line from Howrah Maidan to Esplanade will depart at 6.55 am and 9.46 pm, respectively. Similarly, trains from Esplanade to Howrah Maidan will leave at 7.12 am and 9.58 pm.

On the West-bound line, the first and last trains from Howrah Maidan to Mahakaran will depart at 9.08 am and 9.08 pm. Trains from Mahakaran to Howrah Maidan will leave at 9.20 am and 9.20 pm.