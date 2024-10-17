Kolkata Metro to celebrate 40-year journey on Oct 24

Kolkata: The Kolkata Metro Railway, which began its journey on October 24, 1984, is set to complete 40 years of service on October 24 this year. To mark this momentous occasion, Metro Railway authorities have planned a grand celebration from October 18 to 24.



India’s first Metro system, the Kolkata Metro Railway, began with a stretch of only 3.4 km from Esplanade to Bhawanipur (now Netaji Bhavan). Today, it boasts a network of 58.6 km, connecting different corners of the city. Also, Its recent transformation from under the surface to under the river allows thousands of passengers from Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, Medinipur, North and South 24 Parganas, and other states to travel daily under the river Ganges — a first in the country.

In the coming days, the Metro is set to connect more areas, including the airport, Rajarhat and New Town.

To celebrate the 40-year completion of the ‘Lifeline of Kolkata’, Metro Railway authorities have prepared a special logo and planned various activities such as different competitions, a heritage walk, a walkathon, an exhibition and a cultural evening to make the occasion memorable. Special films featuring views from daily commuters to celebrities about the Metro will be showcased and a special cover and stamp will be released.