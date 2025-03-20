Kolkata Metro suspends East-West corridor services on Sundays

Kolkata: Kolkata Metro Railway has announced that services on the entire East-West Metro corridor (Green Line) will remain completely suspended every Sunday starting from March 23. This is to carry out crucial signalling tests for the advanced Communication-Based Train Control (CBTC) system.

At present, the Salt Lake Sector V-Sealdah section remains non-operational on Sundays. With the latest decision, the entire East-West corridor, from Howrah Maidan to Salt Lake Sector V, will be non-operational on Sundays, affecting commuters who depend on this route.

The CBTC system integration started on January 12, with the first trial run between Sealdah and Esplanade via the west-bound tunnel on January 21. In February, services on the entire East-West Metro corridor were suspended for eight days in two phases for signalling tests.

Meanwhile, services on the Blue Line (Dakshineswar-Kavi Subhash) will continue unaffected.