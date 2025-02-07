Kolkata Metro sees 15.39% passenger growth

Kolkata: Kolkata Metro Railway has reported a notable 15.39 per cent increase in passenger numbers for the current fiscal, up to January 2025, compared to the same period last year. The number of passengers carried has risen to 18.52 crore, up from 16.05 crore, marking an increase of 2.47 crore commuters.

Despite the surge in ridership, Kolkata Metro Railway has reported escalating operational losses, which reached Rs 224.68 crore by January 2025, compared to Rs 207.90 crore during the same period last year. These losses, according to Metro Railway, are the result of substantial subsidies provided to benefit passengers. Additionally, fares, which remain the lowest in the country, have not been increased for a considerable time. To bolster its revenue without burdening passengers, Metro Railway has implemented several innovative strategies. These include branding litter bins at stations, displaying advertisements both inside and outside metro rakes, and setting up health check-up kiosks at various stations. Furthermore, new initiatives such as track side walls branding, card balance checking terminal (CBCT) branding and automatic smart card recharge machine (ASCRM) branding have been introduced.

Food kiosks, digital display screens for infotainment inside rakes and branding on smart cards have been incorporated to generate revenue.