‘Kolkata Metro Ride App’: New service notifications feature introduced

Kolkata: Metro Railway authorities have introduced a new feature in the ‘Metro Ride Kolkata App’, allowing users to receive regular notifications on various aspects of Metro services directly. The update was launched by P Uday Kumar Reddy, General Manager of Metro Railway, on Republic Day, January 26.

The new feature will notify users about new services, special services, changes in service frequency and disruptions to the Metro network. This timely update is expected to help passengers plan their journeys more efficiently. The ‘Metro Ride Kolkata’ app, developed by the Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS), was initially launched in March 2022 for Android users, with an iOS version released in March 2024.

The app provides several user-friendly features, including the ability to recharge smart cards and book QR code-based tickets, helping to avoid long queues at stations. Since a major upgrade in September 2024, the app also offers e-tickets with a validity of 12 hours.