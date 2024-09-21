Kolkata Metro launches spl night service for ISL matches

KOLKATA: Football enthusiasts in Kolkata received good news as the Kolkata Metro Railway announced a special service after commercial hours to cater to fans attending the Indian Super League (ISL) matches at Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan in Salt Lake.

This initiative aims to enhance accessibility for supporters looking to enjoy the matches while ensuring a convenient travel option post-event.

The special service will operate on 12 specific days over the next four months on the Salt Lake Sector V-Sealdah stretch of the Green Line, coinciding with match days. These days are September 23, 27, October 5, 19, November 9, 23, 29, 30, and December 12, 14, 17, and 21.

The special train will be available from Salt Lake Stadium station, departing for Sealdah at 10:15 pm. It will have a stop at Phoolbagan station for passengers to board or alight.

“Football lovers will not have to worry about returning home after the match at night, as the special Metro service will be available after the scheduled commercial hours,” said an official of Metro Railway.