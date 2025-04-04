Kolkata Metro launches single QR ticket for multiple passengers

Kolkata: The Kolkata Metro Railway has announced that a new feature will be introduced on its ‘Metro Ride Kolkata’ App, allowing up to four passengers to travel together using a single QR-coded ticket.

This latest upgrade will enable commuters to purchase a single QR ticket for multiple travellers in one transaction, with a maximum limit of four passengers. The same QR code can be scanned up to four times at both the entry and exit gates, ensuring a seamless experience for groups. However, the ticket-holder must ensure that their co-travellers pass through the metro gates first before scanning the code for their own entry or exit. Previously, this facility was available only for QR-coded paper tickets issued at ticket counters. Now, with this integration into the app, passengers will be able to generate QR tickets on their smartphones before their journey, eliminating the need for physical ticket purchases.

Alongside this, Kolkata Metro has introduced a simplified login process for the app, replacing complex alphanumeric passwords with a four-digit PIN for new users. Existing users can also switch to the PIN system by resetting their passwords, making the login process more user-friendly. The Metro Railway authorities have announced that these features will be rolled out in phases over the coming days. Commuters are encouraged to adopt the Metro Ride Kolkata app for a hassle-free journey and to avoid long queues at ticket counters.