Kolkata Metro: CCRS inspects Howrah Maidan-Esplanade stretch

Kolkata: The Chief Commissioner of Railway Safety (CCRS) inspected Howrah Maidan-Esplanade stretch of the East-West Metro Corridor on Monday.



CCRS Janak Kumar Garg inspected the stretch under the Hooghly river on Monday by undertaking a trolley inspection. CCRS inspection and thereafter approval is must for commissioning and commencement of commercial services on this stretch.

Garg inspected the tunnel section under the Hooghly river, tracks, tunnel ventilation system along with the lighting system in the tunnel.

After reaching Esplanade, CCRS inspected the entry and exit Gates, passenger interchanging point of Blue Line and Green Line, station system map and other passenger amenities that will be provided at Esplanade station.

After completing Esplanade station inspection, Garg again undertook trolley inspection from Esplanade to Howrah Maidan station. During this inspection, V.K.Srivastava, Principal Chief Engineer and Additional General Manager (AGM) and other officials of Metro Railway and Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation Limited (KMRCL) accompanied him. On Sunday, the CCRS had inspected newly built Majerhat Metro Station.

He inspected entry and exit gates, AFC-PC Gates, ticketing system, signage boards, and other passenger amenities as well as passenger interchanging arrangements with Eastern Railway at Majerhat Metro station. Apart from this, speed trial on this stretch from Majerhat to Joka station and back was also conducted in his presence at a maximum speed of 60 Kilometre per hour.