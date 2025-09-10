Kolkata Metro carries nearly 50L passengers in first week of Sept

Kolkata: The Kolkata Metro, the city’s most affordable and preferred mode of transport, has witnessed a remarkable surge in ridership in the run-up to Durga Puja. According to Metro Railway authorities, around 49 to 50 lakh commuters are expected to have travelled on various corridors in the first week of September.

On September 1, the network recorded over 8.07 lakh passengers, the highest footfall of the month so far. Subsequently, 7.86 lakh passengers travelled on September 4, while 7.13 lakh weekend commuters—mainly Puja shoppers— boarded the Metro on September 6. On average, 7.49 lakh people have used the Metro daily in the first six days of the month.

The Green Line has also reported heavy usage, carrying more than 2 lakh passengers each on September 1 and September 4. In comparison, during the last week of August (25-31), 49.18 lakh passengers travelled across all Metro corridors, underscoring the growing popularity of the service.

Digital ticketing is also gaining ground. In the first-week of September alone, over 1.82 lakh mobile QR code tickets were booked, including 34,559 on September 6, the highest single-day figure so far. On the Blue Line, over 94,000 and 85,000 QR tickets have been sold. To further promote cashless travel, Metro Railway has launched a seven-day campaign to encourage the use of Smart Cards and the ‘Aamar Kolkata’ Metro App.

During the drive, special counters have been set up, with the participation of Metro and Eastern Railway staff. On the first day of the campaign, around 2,000 Smart Cards were sold.

Computers have also been urged to switch to Smart Cards or App-based ticketing to save time, avoid queues and avail

5 per cent bonus.

Metro Railway officials highlighted that Kolkata Metro remains the cheapest Metro network in India, with fares unchanged since 2019, even as other Metro systems have revised their rates.

With festive shopping picking up, ridership is expected to climb further, reaffirming the Metro’s role as Kolkata’s most reliable and cost-effective mode of urban transport.