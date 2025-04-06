Kolkata Metro carries 21.81 cr passengers in FY 2024-25

Kolkata: The Kolkata Metro Railway has reported a significant increase in passenger numbers for the financial year 2024-25, carrying 21.81 crore passengers across its four corridors. This marks a 13.3 per cent rise compared to the 19.25 crore passengers recorded in 2023-24 fiscal.

The Metro currently operates services on the Blue, Green, Purple and Orange lines. The Blue Line, which runs between Dakshineswar and Kavi Subhash, remains the busiest corridor. It carried 18.93 crore passengers in 2024-25, marking a 5.51 per cent rise from the previous year’s figure of 17.94 crore.

The Green Line network, comprising two sections, also showed significant growth. The Sealdah-Salt Lake Sector V stretch recorded 1.41 crore passengers in 2024-25, a 15.57 per cent rise from 1.22 crore in the previous fiscal. The Howrah Maidan–Esplanade section of the Green Line, which began operations under the Hooghly River in March 2024, carried 1.39 crore passengers. The Purple Line, which operates between Joka and Majerhat, also registered a strong jump in passenger numbers, with 1.76 lakh passengers travelling on the route. This is a sharp 31.34 per cent rise from the 1.34 lakh passengers recorded in the 2023-24 fiscal.

Meanwhile, the relatively newer Orange Line, running between Kavi Subhash and Hemanta Mukhopadhyay, served 5.92 lakh passengers during the year.