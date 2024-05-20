Kolkata Metro: Around 24L passengers travelled in underwater stretch

Kolkata: Around 24 lakh passengers travelled in the newly-launched underwater stretch of Metro Railway connecting the twin cities of Kolkata and Howrah in the past two months, a Railway statement said.

Commercial Metro services from Howrah Maidan to the Esplanade stretch of Green Line 2 and Kavi Subhash (New Garia) to Hemanta Mukhopadhyay (Ruby More) stretch of Orange Line started on March 15.

During the period 24 lakh commuters travelled in the Howrah Maidan-Esplanade Corridor (Green Line 2) of East-West Metro, a part of which runs under the River Ganga.

The Metro Railway earned Rs 3.40 crore in that section during the period, the statement said.Howrah Metro Station has been the busiest station during the last two months in the corridor. This station has recorded 11.67 lakh passenger count which has been the highest passenger count among all the stations in this corridor.

In the Orange Line, more than 55,000 passengers travelled in the last two months and Metro has earned Rs 11.64 lakh.