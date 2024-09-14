Kolkata Metro announces add’l services on pre-Puja weekends

KOLKATA: In anticipation of increased passenger traffic ahead of the Durga Puja Festival, the Kolkata Metro Railway has announced additional services on the Kavi Subhash-Dakshineswar (Blue Line) route on Saturdays and Sundays.

Starting September 14, the Metro will operate 262 services on Saturdays, up from the usual 234. The same increased number of services will be available on September 21.

This number will further increase to 288 services on the following two Saturdays, September 28 and October 5. Similarly, on Sundays, the number of services will rise from 130 to 196 on September 15, 22, 29, and October 6. While the first and last service times will remain unchanged, there will be a slight adjustment to the last service from Kavi Subhash (New Garia) to Dakshineswar, which will depart at 9:30 pm instead of 9:27 pm on

pre-Puja Sundays.

Other Metro lines, including the Saltlake Sector V-Sealdah (Green Line), Howrah Maidan-Esplanade (Green Line), Joka-Majherhat (Purple Line), and Kavi

Subhash-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay (Orange Line), will maintain their regular schedules without additional services during these pre-

Puja weekends.