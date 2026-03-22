Kolkata mercury dips by 6°C as heavy rains lash South Bengal

Kolkata: Mercury dropped by 6 degree Celsius in Kolkata on Saturday following overnight rainfall. Several parts of South Bengal received scattered rainfall in the morning as well. According to the Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore, rainfall may occur for the next few days in Kolkata and across the various districts of South Bengal. A warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall has been issued for North Bengal. The Bay of Bengal is also expected to remain turbulent for the next two days. Adverse weather conditions persisted in north Bengal as well. The districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Cooch

Behar may receive rainfall. Storms and rain are expected to continue across north Bengal until next Wednesday or Thursday. Owing to the cyclonic circulation, the MeT Office has issued a prohibition on fishermen venturing into the sea until Sunday. It has been stated that the Bay of Bengal adjoining Odisha is expected to remain turbulent. Some parts of South Bengal may also receive thunderstorms. Warnings were issued to only South 24-Parganas, East Midnapore, West Midnapore and Jhargram districts. Since Friday evening, rain accompanied by thunderstorms and squally winds blowing at speeds of 50 to 60 kilometres per hour has lashed Kolkata. After midnight, torrential downpours occurred in several parts of Kolkata, accompanied by lightning and strong winds. On Friday morning, the city’s minimum temperature stood at 25 degrees Celsius. On Saturday morning, it had dropped to 19.2 degrees Celsius—a 4.4 degrees below the seasonal normal.