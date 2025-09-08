Kolkata markets buzz with festive energy as rainfall finally recedes

Kolkata: The second-last Sunday before Mahalaya saw New Market, Gariahat and Hatibagan come alive with festive zeal as rain finally subsided. Shoppers flocked to the markets, invigorating the Puja-shopping season after days of subdued activity. The respite from showers, combined with festive countdown, injected new energy into Kolkata’s busiest shopping hubs.

Shopkeepers responded enthusiastically—many shops opened by 10 am and stayed active until 9 pm to 9:30 pm, while Gariahat hawkers kept stalls open even later to lure the office-returning crowds. “Sunday was exceptional- rain gone, crowd like pre-Puja madness,” said Raju Das, a hawker in Gariahat. New Market was buzzing with activity. “This is a good time for business, so naturally, we want to make the most of the opportunity,” said shopkeeper Akbar Hossain. Nearby, malls like Simpark, extended hours till Ashtami, closing at 9 pm to keep pace with the festive rush.

Hatibagan also experienced a surge: “This is the one time of year when everyone shops,” said saree-shop owner Anirban Chatterjee. For many families and young groups, it turned into a full-day outing, crowding pavements, food stalls and street-side vendors. “Rain or no rain, Puja shopping is incomplete without the chaos of these markets,” said Priyanka Dey, a college student juggling shopping bags near Lindsay Street.

The rise in market footfall was mirrored in the city’s public transport network. Metro trains, suburban locals and buses heading towards Esplanade, Gariahat and Shyambazar witnessed swelling passenger loads through the day. Transport officials confirmed that the Puja rush is already visible, with special deployment of staff being considered to manage the crowd in the coming weeks.

Yet, amid the glitter and growing numbers, a safety alarm is hard to ignore. Many hawkers in Gariahat and New Market continue to cover their stalls with plastic sheets—a practice banned by civic authorities after earlier fire incidents in the city. With narrow lanes, heavy wiring and tightly packed stalls, the risk of fire spreading rapidly is significant. Shoppers and traders admit that plastic provides quick relief from rain, but experts warn it could prove disastrous if a spark were to catch in such congested areas.

The festive rush only heightens this concern. Markets packed with thousands of people each evening leave little room for evacuation if an accident occurs. Civic authorities had earlier stressed the need for fire-resistant materials, but compliance remains patchy. As Kolkata embraces the Puja spirit, both traders and officials face the challenge of ensuring that the joy of shopping does not come at the cost of public safety.