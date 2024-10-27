Kolkata Markets brimming with festive spirit ahead of Kali Puja and Diwali

Kolkata: The markets in Kolkata have come alive with festive spirit, adorned with a variety of colourful lights on the last Sunday before Kali Puja and Diwali. People swarmed the markets, purchasing lights and decorations to beautify their homes. Even during daylight, the Chandni Chowk market dazzled with its colourful lights.

Traditionally known for mobile accessories, Chandni Chowk transforms into a vibrant light market 10-15 days before Diwali, featuring a wide array of lights. Basic items start at around Rs 30 to Rs 50, while higher-quality products are priced accordingly. Shoppers like Atreyee Basak from Dum Dum expressed their enthusiasm for decorating, saying: “We plan to make our house shine with different kinds of lights.”

However, many vendors reported a decline in sales compared to last year. Md. Rizwan shared: “In previous years, I sold Rs 50,000 to Rs 60,000 daily, but now it has decreased to only Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000.” Similarly, Md. Mumtaz noted a drop in daily sales from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 25,000. Both hope for a boost on Dhanteras. Light markets in areas like Ezra Street, Pollock Street, Poddar Court, Tiretta Market and Bagri Market were also bustling, with shop owners displaying an assortment of lights and electric diyas. To accommodate the rush, these markets are staying open until 9:30 pm daily, including Sundays.

The city’s wholesale hub, Burrabazar, is witnessing brisk sales in various sectors, particularly in gifting items like dry fruits. “We are seeing very good Diwali markets in Kolkata, especially in the gifting area,” said Sushil Poddar, president of the Confederation of West Bengal Trade Association (CWBTA), noting a nearly 10 per cent growth in Kolkata’s Diwali market.

Meanwhile, shopkeepers and hawkers in New Market and Hatibagan are looking forward to the Christmas season. Hawkers like Kalim and shop owners Sarat Shaw, Bilal and Ashok Kumar in New Market noted that foot traffic during Kali Puja and Diwali is lower compared to Eid or Durga Puja. “Sales for the Diwali market mainly occur in Burrabazar, so our numbers are reasonable,” noted Kalim, an imitation jewellery seller. Ashok Kumar, who sells ready-made clothing, anticipates the Christmas crowd.

In Hatibagan, sellers have shifted their wares to lights, clay diyas and various festive decorations. “Our sales are on par with previous years, averaging around Rs 4,500 now compared to Rs 2,500 normally,” reported Bapi Mondol,

a bag seller.