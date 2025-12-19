Kolkata lowest in crimes against senior citizens: Centre tells RS

Kolkata: Kolkata recorded the lowest number of crimes against senior citizens among India’s metropolitan cities in 2023, with just six cases registered, according to National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data placed before the Rajya Sabha by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

The city-wise figures were cited in reply to a question raised by Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien, who sought details on crimes against senior citizens across metropolitan cities, including a comparison with Delhi and Mumbai.

As per the Crime in India 2023 report, Delhi recorded 1,361 cases of crimes against senior citizens during the year, while Mumbai reported 518 cases. Other metropolitan cities such as Bengaluru (649), Chennai (399) and Hyderabad (292) also reported substantially higher numbers than Kolkata.

Responding to a query on the wide variation in numbers across cities, Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar clarified that NCRB compiles crime statistics based on cases reported by states and Union Territories. He reiterated that ‘Police’ and ‘Public Order’ are State subjects under the Seventh Schedule of the Constitution, and that state governments and Union Territory administrations are responsible for the prevention, investigation and prosecution of crimes, including those involving senior citizens.

The minister also placed on record detailed data for the period between 2021 and 2023, covering cases registered, trials completed, convictions, conviction rates and cases pending trial under crimes against senior citizens. The annexure showed significant variations across metropolitan cities in both the volume of cases and trial outcomes.

On measures for expeditious disposal of cases, the Centre informed the House that the 14th Finance Commission had recommended the setting up of 1,800 Fast Track Courts between 2015 and 2020 for specific categories of cases, including those involving senior citizens. As of October 31, 2025, 866 Fast Track Courts were functional across 21 states and Union Territories, based on information received from High Courts.

On victim support mechanisms, the ministry said the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment is implementing Elderline (14567), a national helpline for senior citizens. However, the helpline is currently not operational in West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh and Lakshadweep, the parliamentary reply noted.